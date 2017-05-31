1 killed, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting at Hesperia Walmart

One suspect was killed and another was wounded in an officer-involved shooting at a Hesperia Walmart Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.A car theft task force was at the Walmart parking lot in the 13400 block of Main Street when they approached three suspects who they believe were in the middle of a car theft.After a confrontation, an officer-involved shooting occurred. Two of the suspects were struck by gunfire and transported to hospitals by medical helicopters. One suspect died from his injuries, and the second wounded suspect was expected to survive, sheriff's officials said. The third suspect was not injured and taken into custody.Information on the identity of the suspects was not immediately available.No officers were injured in the shooting.This story is developing. Check back with ABC7 for more details.