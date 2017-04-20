A man was killed and another was critically injured in a double stabbing at an apartment complex in Mission Viejo.The incident was first reported to the Orange County Sheriff's Department at around 9:14 p.m. Wednesday.Responding deputies found two men with stab wounds near the entrance of an apartment complex in the 28000 block of Marguerite Parkway, officials said.Both were transported to a local hospital. One man suffered serious injuries, while the other suffered critical injuries but was described to be in stable condition, sheriff's officials said. One of the victims later died from his injuries, authorities said.Based on preliminary investigation, officials believe the stabbing was gang related.The sheriff department's homicide unit was investigating the incident.