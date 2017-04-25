NEWS

1 killed, 10 injured in fiery big rig crash in Griffith Park area; SB 5 Fwy closed

A fiery crash on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park killed one and injured 10 others, according to officials.

By ABC7.com staff
GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a crash involving two big rigs on the 5 Freeway Tuesday morning in the Griffith Park area, prompting a full closure of all lanes in both directions.

The six-vehicle collision, which included two semi-trucks, occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on the freeway near Los Feliz Boulevard, generating a dramatic fire and a response from the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department. The bulk of the flames were extinguished by 11:30 a.m.

CHP said it was possible that there were collisions on both the northbound and southbound sides of the freeway. Investigators believed a semi-truck traveling northbound may have crossed the median into the southbound lanes, triggering the crash.

PHOTOS: Crews respond to crash on 5 Freeway

Emergency responders placed red, yellow and green tarpaulins in a triage area that was set up on the freeway as a plume of black smoke lingered overhead.

Fire officials said there were 11 patients when they arrived at the scene.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire department. Details of the fatality were unknown, as was the deceased victim's identity. Officials said it was unclear which vehicle the deceased victim was inside at the time of the crash.

One person, identified as a 27-year-old woman, was critically injured and rushed to the hospital, according to officials. Firefighters said nine others were treated and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A dog also died due to the crash, the fire department said.

Officials said crews could be at the scene until at 10 p.m. as they worked to remove the wreckage and clean up spilled oil. CHP said transitions from the 134 Freeway to the 5 Freeway would be closed to help traffic.

Lanes on the northbound 5 Freeway began reopening around 2 p.m., though southbound lanes remained closed.

The cause of the pileup was not immediately known.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
