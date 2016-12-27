NEWS

1 killed, 14 injured in crash involving car, bus in Anaheim

The scene of a fatal crash between a bus and car in Anaheim on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was killed and 14 others suffered injuries in a crash involving a bus and a car in Anaheim on Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m. on Harbor Boulevard north of Ball Road.


A SigAlert was issued, and all lanes of Harbor Boulevard in both directions were shut between Vermont Avenue and Ball Road, Anaheim police said on Twitter.

The cause of the wreck was not known.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
newsbus crashcar crashtraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesdrivingAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package
Mom walks 26 miles through snow to get help for family
Grinch steals gifts from under Christmas tree in Palmdale home
Japanese Prime Minister to Make Historic Trip to Pearl Harbor
More News
Top Stories
Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package
Rose Parade floats range from surfing dogs to Orlando memorial
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Hundreds of hypodermic needles wash up in Newport Beach
Fierce winds topple big rig on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet with serenade
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Show More
Grinch steals gifts from under Christmas tree in Palmdale home
3 arrested after man is shot at, attacked with bat in Moreno Valley
Few delays reported at LAX as post-holiday travel continues
Pet of the Week: Terrier mix named Holiday
Post-Christmas melees break out at malls around the country
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos