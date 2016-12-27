Major collision Harbor Blvd north of Ball Rd. All lanes of n/b Harbor closed from Ball Rd. SigAlert in effect until further notice pic.twitter.com/D8JXDcOqLV — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) December 27, 2016

One person was killed and 14 others suffered injuries in a crash involving a bus and a car in Anaheim on Tuesday.The crash was reported around 11 a.m. on Harbor Boulevard north of Ball Road.A SigAlert was issued, and all lanes of Harbor Boulevard in both directions were shut between Vermont Avenue and Ball Road, Anaheim police said on Twitter.The cause of the wreck was not known.