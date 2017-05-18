One person was killed and nearly 20 more were injured after a car crashed into pedestrians in the middle of busy Times Square in New York City Thursday.The collision happened near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue. Officials said one person was killed and at least 19 others have been injured.The conditions of the injured were unknown. The car appeared to catch fire after crashing.The vehicle came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.New York police believes the crash was an isolated incident.The driver of the car tried to flee but was caught. He punched a police officer while being taken into custody.He was described to be a 26-year-old from the Bronx with two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated and other motor vehicle violationsA law enforcement official told the Associated Press that the driver will be tested for alcohol.Broadway from West 42nd Street to West 49th Street was closed due to the wreck.