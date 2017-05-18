1 killed, 22 hurt after car plows into crowd in Times Square

One person was killed and nearly two dozen others were injured after the driver of a car drove up the sidewalk in the middle of Times Square in New York City Thursday.The collision happened near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue. Police said the driver of a Honda drove at a high rate of speed the wrong way up the sidewalk along Seventh Avenue, plowing into pedestrians before crashing and coming to a stop.Officials said 22 people were hurt. One person -- an 18-year-old woman -- was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 13-year-old sister was with her at the time, and was injured in the incident.The conditions of the injured were unknown. The car appeared to catch fire after crashing.Witnesses said the car appeared to go the wrong way up Broadway and plowed into a group of people.The vehicle came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.The NYPD released a statement, saying, "It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation." Officials added that there is no indication that this was an act of terror.The driver, identified as 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx, was taken into police custody after the crash. He's a U.S. citizen.City officials said Rojas has two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated and other motor vehicle violations on his record.After the crash, he allegedly attempted to flee and was held by police. Sources said he punched a police officer as they took him into custody. He is now being tested for alcohol.