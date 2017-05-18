NEWS

1 killed, 22 hurt after car plows into crowd in Times Square

EMBED </>More Videos

Video coverage: Driver hits pedestrians in busy Times Square (1 of 8)

1 dead, 19 injured after being struck by car in Times Square

Candace McCowan has the latest developments from the scene. (Left photo: AP/Seth Wenig | Right: WABC)

NEW YORK --
One person was killed and nearly two dozen others were injured after the driver of a car drove up the sidewalk in the middle of Times Square in New York City Thursday.

The collision happened near 44th Street and Seventh Avenue. Police said the driver of a Honda drove at a high rate of speed the wrong way up the sidewalk along Seventh Avenue, plowing into pedestrians before crashing and coming to a stop.

Officials said 22 people were hurt. One person -- an 18-year-old woman -- was pronounced dead at the scene. Her 13-year-old sister was with her at the time, and was injured in the incident.

The conditions of the injured were unknown. The car appeared to catch fire after crashing.

PHOTOS: Car plows into crowd in Times Square


Witnesses said the car appeared to go the wrong way up Broadway and plowed into a group of people.

The vehicle came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

The NYPD released a statement, saying, "It is believed to be an isolated incident, it remains under investigation." Officials added that there is no indication that this was an act of terror.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Richard Rojas from the Bronx, was taken into police custody after the crash. He's a U.S. citizen.

City officials said Rojas has two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated and other motor vehicle violations on his record.

After the crash, he allegedly attempted to flee and was held by police. Sources said he punched a police officer as they took him into custody. He is now being tested for alcohol.
Related Topics:
newstraffic accidentcar crashu.s. & worldtraffic fatalitiesNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman killed, 22 injured after car plows into pedestrians in Times Square
Pedestrian, 63, fatally struck after car jumps curb in Long Beach
Senate intel chair backtracks on claim Flynn won't honor subpoena
Chaffetz questions whether Comey memos are 'actually there'
More News
Top Stories
Inglewood stadium opening delayed 1 year due to record rain
Major search for missing boy, 5, in South Pasadena
Chris Cornell, Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, dies
Roger Ailes, founder and ex-CEO of Fox News, dies at 77
Pedestrian, 63, fatally struck after car jumps curb in Long Beach
Possible suicide temporarily shuts down NB 101 Fwy
Suspect tackled by CHP officer after chase through LA
Show More
Footage shows Chris Cornell's last performance
Man broke into Amber Rose's Tarzana home as she, others slept
Not-guilty plea entered in Beverly Hills car assault that cost man his leg
Bodycam video shows dangerous encounter w/ armed man
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller appointed as special counsel in Russia probe
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos