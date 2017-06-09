1 killed, 3 injured in Panorama City shooting, crash

One person was killed and another was critically injured in a possible car-to-car shooting that led to a violent crash in Panorama City on Friday.Los Angeles Fire Department officials responded to a crash about 2 a.m. in the 14700 block of W. Plummer Street.One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were injured, including one critically, after a possible car-to-car shooting that led to van striking several cars before coming to a stop.Los Angeles police confirmed a driver in the van riddled with bullets was shot in the head and died during the collision. A person in the passenger seat was shot multiple times was in critical condition.Two male passengers in the backseat of the van suffered broken bones and were expected to be OK.Plummer Street, a busy street in the Valley, was expected to be shut down for several hours as an investigation continued.No further information was immediately released.