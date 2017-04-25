NEWS

1 killed, 9 injured in fiery big rig crash in Griffith Park area; 5 Fwy closed in both directions

A crash involving at least one big rig resulted in a dramatic fire and the closure of all southbound lanes on the 5 Freeway Tuesday morning in the Griffith Park area.

By ABC7.com staff
GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
One person was killed and at least nine others were injured in a crash involving a big rig on the 5 Freeway Tuesday morning in the Griffith Park area. All lanes were subsequently closed in both directions.

The three-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on the south side of the interstate, near Los Feliz Boulevard, generating a dramatic fire and a response from the California Highway Patrol and 25 Los Angeles Fire Department personnel.

Details of the fatality were unknown, as was the deceased victim's identity.

At least nine patients were being transported to hospitals with unspecified injuries. One survivor was in critical condition; the others suffered "lesser" injuries, according to the fire department.

The agency was investigating conflicting reports from witnesses who said one or more other persons were possibly unaccounted for.

The cause of the pileup was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

