NEWS

1 killed in 3-car crash after vehicle runs red light in Riverside

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a three-car crash in Riverside after one of the vehicles ran a red light. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a three-car crash in Riverside after one of the vehicles ran a red light.

The collision happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near Golden Avenue and Pierce Street.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies said a silver 2011 Toyota Camry was speeding before running a red light and then hitting two other cars before overturning.

The unidentified 44-year-old driver of the Camry was ejected and died at the scene.

Another driver had to be freed from his vehicle and was at a trauma center in stable condition. The third driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Detective Z. Fishell at (951) 826-8723.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscar crashcrashtraffic fatalitiesRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2nd person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
Grocery store employee kills 3 coworkers, himself, police say
UK voters head to the polls amid tightened security
More News
Top Stories
2nd person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Rapper attacked on stage during San Diego concert
2 rescued after SUV plunges off side of cliff in Sherman Oaks
12 alleged gang members arrested in Brooklyn turf war
Massive water main break erupts in Encino, floods business
Powerball ticket worth $1.6M+ sold in Fountain Valley
Show More
Armed girlfriend of CHP officer killed in LB officer-involved shooting
Trump to evangelicals: We're 'under siege,' will be stronger
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
Carson veteran, 85, dies after beating in robbery
Burbank tribute honors teen hockey player killed in plane crash
More News
Top Video
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Rapper attacked on stage during San Diego concert
2 rescued after SUV plunges off side of cliff in Sherman Oaks
Armed girlfriend of CHP officer killed in LB officer-involved shooting
More Video