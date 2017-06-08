1 killed in 3-car crash after vehicle runs red light in Riverside

One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a three-car crash in Riverside after one of the vehicles ran a red light.The collision happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near Golden Avenue and Pierce Street.Riverside County sheriff's deputies said a silver 2011 Toyota Camry was speeding before running a red light and then hitting two other cars before overturning.The unidentified 44-year-old driver of the Camry was ejected and died at the scene.Another driver had to be freed from his vehicle and was at a trauma center in stable condition. The third driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.The cause of the crash was under investigation.Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call Riverside Police Traffic Detective Z. Fishell at (951) 826-8723.