NEWS

1 killed in fiery crash on WB 101 Freeway in Encino; 2 lanes reopened

Motorists are seen near a burning vehicle after a crash on the 101 Freeway in Encino on Thursday, April 27, 2017. (Loudlabs)

By and ABC7.com staff
ENCINO, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was killed early Thursday morning in a fiery multi-vehicle collision on the westbound 101 Freeway in Encino, authorities said.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and at least one vehicle, was reported at 12:45 p.m. near Hayvenhurst Avenue, said Officer Tony Polizzi of the California Highway Patrol.

The victim died at the scene, Polizzi said. That person's age and gender were not immediately known.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, another person was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries and a third patient was evaluated at the scene.

All westbound lanes were initially closed after the collision; 2 lanes were reopened as of 5 a.m.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsEncinoLos Angeles County
NEWS
