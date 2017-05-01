Andrew Martinez, 21,of San Bernardino, is seen in an undated file photo provided by the San Bernardino Police Department.

A man was fatally shot and another was wounded when the two, along with an 8-year-old girl, were fired upon while walking down the street in San Bernardino.The shooting was first reported to San Bernardino police shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of E. 20th Street.Witnesses told investigators they saw a man leaning out of the passenger-side window of a passing dark colored SUV and opening fire.Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a grassy area between two structures. The victim, identified as 21-year-old Andrew Martinez of San Bernardino, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Police said Martinez had no criminal history and was not a documented gang member.A second man was shot in the leg. He was transported to a different hospital for treatment and released. That man's 8-year-old daughter was walking with him and Martinez at the time of the shooting, but the girl was not injured.That injured second victim, whose identity was not released, is a documented gang member, police said.Investigators believe this shooting was likely gang related. If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Detective Thompson at (909) 384-5665 or Sgt. Kokesh at (909) 384-5615.