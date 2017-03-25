NEWS

1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting along Las Vegas Strip; gunman barricaded on bus

An intersection was closed on the Las Vegas Strip after a fatal shooting on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. --
A gunman barricaded himself inside a bus Saturday along the Las Vegas Strip after a shooting that left one person dead, officials said.

The attack prompted a partial closure of the busy boulevard.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.


University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting.

She said one died and the other was in fair condition.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.
Related Topics:
newslas vegasbarricadebarricaded manNevadaLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Masked robbers at Las Vegas' Bellagio used sledgehammers, police believe
1 dead, 1 wounded in Las Vegas bus shooting
Shooting, possible homicide prompts multi-agency response in Beaumont
US reviewing airstrikes in Iraq and Syria that may have killed 100s of civilians
More News
Top Stories
Officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead in Boyle Heights
2 killed in crashes on 91 Fwy in Anaheim; all lanes reopened
Lawmakers call on FBI to help with missing minority girls
UCLA knocked out of NCAA tournament in 86-75 loss to Kentucky
2 missing girls found stabbed to death in NC; father arrested
UCLA student grabbed in assault attempt on campus
'Rogue One' out now on digital
Show More
OC protesters seek health care town hall with Rep. Mimi Walters
Shaq honored with statue at Staples Center
6-year-old boy brings loaded gun to Rancho Cucamonga school
Trump rally, counter-protest to be held at Bolsa Chica State Beach
House GOP withdraws health care bill in defeat for Trump
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos