North/southbound traffic on Las Vegas Blvd continues to be closed while we work to peacefully resolve this ongoing barricade. #LVMPDnews https://t.co/q1vQ7T5hKS — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 25, 2017

A gunman barricaded himself inside a bus Saturday along the Las Vegas Strip after a shooting that left one person dead, officials said.The attack prompted a partial closure of the busy boulevard. Police stood watch near the bus.The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting.She said one died and the other was in fair condition.Police said the suspect surrendered shortly before 3:30 p.m. and was taken into custody.