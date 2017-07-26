NEWS

1 killed in shooting, car crash in City of Industry

One person was killed in a shooting and car crash that sheared off a fire hydrant in the City of Industry, officials said.

By ABC7.com staff
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) --
One man was killed in a shooting and car crash that sheared off a fire hydrant in the City of Industry, officials said.

The incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. in the 15000 block of Salt Lake Avenue. The car crash was a block away at Don Julian and Turnbull Canyon roads.

A man was dead at the scene next to the vehicle.

Water from the sheared fire hydrant was shooting into the air initially until officials were able to turn off the water. The hydrant itself appeared to have been dragged by the collision some distance and was seen on the ground next to the vehicle.

DEVELOPING: We will provide more details as they become available.
