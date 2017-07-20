1 killed in shootings near South LA marijuana dispensary

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --One person was killed and another wounded in two shootings near a marijuana dispensary in South Los Angeles, police said.
One shooting occurred in front of a marijuana dispensary at Imperial Highway and Broadway and another was a block away at 115th and Spring streets.
Police said one person was dead at one of the scenes.
When the first call to 911 came in, the area was flooded with a large contingent of emergency personnel, including firefighters, paramedics and nearly a dozen black and white Los Angeles Police Department cruisers.
Just inside the front door of the dispensary, there appeared to be a pool of blood and a number of evidence markers.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.