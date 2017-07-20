1 killed in shootings near South LA marijuana dispensary

One person was killed and another wounded in two shootings near a marijuana dispensary in South Los Angeles, police said.One shooting occurred in front of a marijuana dispensary at Imperial Highway and Broadway and another was a block away at 115th and Spring streets.Police said one person was dead at one of the scenes.When the first call to 911 came in, the area was flooded with a large contingent of emergency personnel, including firefighters, paramedics and nearly a dozen black and white Los Angeles Police Department cruisers.Just inside the front door of the dispensary, there appeared to be a pool of blood and a number of evidence markers.A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.