SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN ARLETA: NB I-5 AT VAN NUYS BLVD., ALL LANES ARE OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) January 26, 2017

A wrong-way crash on the northbound 5 Freeway in Arleta early Thursday morning left at least one person dead and initially prompted a shutdown in both directions on the interstate.The collision was reported at 1:53 a.m. near Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.A man in his late 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. It was unclear how many others were possibly injured.The southbound side was reopened by 2:30 a.m. Northbound traffic was diverted onto Van Nuys Boulevard until shortly before 5:30 a.m., when the SigAlert was cancelled and all lanes reopened.