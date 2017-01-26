NEWS

1 killed in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Arleta; all lanes reopened

A map shows the location of a fatal wrong-way crash on the northbound 5 Freeway in Arleta on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ARLETA, Calif. (KABC) --
A wrong-way crash on the northbound 5 Freeway in Arleta early Thursday morning left at least one person dead and initially prompted a shutdown in both directions on the interstate.

The collision was reported at 1:53 a.m. near Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A man in his late 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. It was unclear how many others were possibly injured.


The southbound side was reopened by 2:30 a.m. Northbound traffic was diverted onto Van Nuys Boulevard until shortly before 5:30 a.m., when the SigAlert was cancelled and all lanes reopened.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available. City News Service contributed to this report.
