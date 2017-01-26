1 killed in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Arleta; all lanes reopened

ARLETA, Calif. (KABC) --A wrong-way crash on the northbound 5 Freeway in Arleta early Thursday morning left at least one person dead and initially prompted a shutdown in both directions on the interstate.
The collision was reported at 1:53 a.m. near Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A man in his late 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said. It was unclear how many others were possibly injured.
SIGALERT CANCELLATION IN ARLETA: NB I-5 AT VAN NUYS BLVD., ALL LANES ARE OPEN— CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) January 26, 2017
The southbound side was reopened by 2:30 a.m. Northbound traffic was diverted onto Van Nuys Boulevard until shortly before 5:30 a.m., when the SigAlert was cancelled and all lanes reopened.
