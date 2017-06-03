NEWS

1 killed, several others wounded in South LA shootings, police say

At least one person was killed and as many as seven people were wounded in shootings at two separate locations in South Los Angeles Friday night, police said.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
As many as three victims were down at 89th street and Vermont Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials, and four victims were reported down also on 89th street between Broadway and Main Street, Los Angeles police said.

At least one person was confirmed dead in the shooting near Broadway, authorities confirmed.

No further information was released.
