1-month-old giraffe at Maryland Zoo dies

Today, the #TeamJulius update we never wanted to write. The loss of Julius. Your support has meant everything. https://t.co/PcSu4DLz5L pic.twitter.com/vvXOS7clRz — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) July 15, 2017

The Maryland Zoo says a young giraffe that has been struggling since birth has died.Zoo CEO Don Hutchinson said Saturday that veterinary staff and an animal care team put their lives on hold and explored every avenue to try to nurse Julius back to health."It's hard to put our emotions into words right now," Hutchinson said in a statement. "Our veterinary staff and our animal care team put their lives on hold to try and nurse Julius back to health, and every avenue was explored. Sadly, he was unable to survive in spite of their Herculean efforts."Julius was born to first-time mother Kesi on June 15, but he was not able to learn to nurse effectively and had insufficient antibodies to protect him from disease.To boost his immune system, he was given two transfusions of giraffe plasma, one from the Columbus Zoo in Ohio and another from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado.Dr. Samantha Sander, an associate veterinarian at the zoo, says his condition took a sharp turn downward overnight, prompting a decision to euthanize the calf.