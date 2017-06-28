NEWS

1-month-old giraffe at Maryland Zoo dies

This June 28, 2017, file photo, provided by The Maryland Zoo shows a baby giraffe, Julius, and his mother, Kesi, at the zoo in Baltimore. (Jeffrey F. Bill/The Maryland Zoo via AP, File)

BALTIMORE --
The Maryland Zoo says a young giraffe that has been struggling since birth has died.

Zoo CEO Don Hutchinson said Saturday that veterinary staff and an animal care team put their lives on hold and explored every avenue to try to nurse Julius back to health.

"It's hard to put our emotions into words right now," Hutchinson said in a statement. "Our veterinary staff and our animal care team put their lives on hold to try and nurse Julius back to health, and every avenue was explored. Sadly, he was unable to survive in spite of their Herculean efforts."


Julius was born to first-time mother Kesi on June 15, but he was not able to learn to nurse effectively and had insufficient antibodies to protect him from disease.

To boost his immune system, he was given two transfusions of giraffe plasma, one from the Columbus Zoo in Ohio and another from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado.

Dr. Samantha Sander, an associate veterinarian at the zoo, says his condition took a sharp turn downward overnight, prompting a decision to euthanize the calf.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsanimalzoobaby animalsbaby giraffeu.s. & worldMaryland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Cops: Woman shot at her gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant
Secret Service likely wouldn't have intervened in Trump Jr.-Russia meeting
9 members of single family killed in Arizona flash flood as search continues
'We can't accept anything Don Jr. says' about Russia meeting: Schiff
More News
Top Stories
2 bodies found in Seal Beach home after hourslong barricade
Cops: Woman shot at her gender-reveal party wasn't pregnant
Pasadena bridge to be fitted with fencing to deter suicides
Rancho Cucamonga homeowner shoots knife-wielding burglar
Arizona flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults
2 killed in fiery crash on 55 Freeway in Orange
Artificial sweeteners don't help weight loss
Show More
Cleanup planned after Florida sinkhole swallows 2 homes
1-year-old NorCal boy found safe following Amber Alert
Lancaster man arrested in death of mother of 3
Actor Martin Landau dies at 89
Adultery site Ashley Madison agrees to $11 million hacking settlement
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos