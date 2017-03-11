1 person found dead at Devil's Backbone Trail in Mount Baldy

One person was pronounced dead at Mount Baldy Saturday morning and a second victim was hospitalized after San Bernardino County fire officials responded to a rescue call at an infamous trail in the area.Officials said they were called at around 10:45 a.m. to the Devil's Backbone Trail when two people were spotted.The deceased victim was not yet identified. The second victim was hoisted and transported to a nearby trauma center.According to officials, the trail is especially hazardous this time of year due to melting snow having made portions of the trail only 12 inches wide.