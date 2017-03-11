NEWS

1 person found dead at Devil's Backbone Trail in Mount Baldy

EMBED </>More News Videos

San Bernardino County fire officials pronounced one person dead at the Devil's Backbone Trail in Mount Baldy. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) --
One person was pronounced dead at Mount Baldy Saturday morning and a second victim was hospitalized after San Bernardino County fire officials responded to a rescue call at an infamous trail in the area.

Officials said they were called at around 10:45 a.m. to the Devil's Backbone Trail when two people were spotted.

The deceased victim was not yet identified. The second victim was hoisted and transported to a nearby trauma center.

According to officials, the trail is especially hazardous this time of year due to melting snow having made portions of the trail only 12 inches wide.
Related Topics:
newsdead bodyvictimshikingMount BaldySan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS taking legal action
Prominent US Attorney Preet Bharara says he was 'fired' after not resigning
Intruder nearly reached White House entrance, complaint says
More News
Top Stories
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS taking legal action
2 killed in crashes on 605 Freeway in Cerritos; all lanes reopened
Lake Los Angeles attic fire leaves child in critical condition
US Attorney Bharara is fired after rejecting request to step down
As wildfire season approaches, veterans train to fight blazes
Historic Craven's Estate in Pasadena up for sale
Multiple people injured in Paramount pursuit crash
Show More
Automated-garage company aims to eliminate parking hassles
Amal Clooney 'baby bump' headlines spark backlash against media
Attempted kidnapper sought in Pico-Robertson area
President Trump praises arrest of 'troubled person' at White House
Woman rescued after car crashes into train in Commerce
More News
Top Video
Family of man killed in Huntington Beach OIS taking legal action
2 killed in crashes on 605 Freeway in Cerritos; all lanes reopened
As wildfire season approaches, veterans train to fight blazes
Multiple people injured in Paramount pursuit crash
More Video