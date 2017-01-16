NEWS

1 shot in head, 1 stabbed at Fontana home
EMBED </>More News Videos

Two men were hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting and a stabbing in Fontana. (KABC)

By
FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Two men were hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting and stabbing in Fontana.

Police got a call of shots fired at about 11:47 a.m. at a home in the 14200 block of Hillcrest Drive, according to Fontana police.

When officers arrived, they found the victims, two men in their 20s. Neighbors said they are brothers.

One man had a gunshot wound to the head and the other had stab wounds to the upper body.

Police said both were conscious and able to talk to investigators before being taken to a hospital. A juvenile in the home was not harmed, authorities said.

There was no word on a motive or possible suspects, but police said there was no forced entry at the home.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Fontana police at 909-350-7700.
Related Topics:
newsstabbingshootingattackinvestigationFontanaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Victorville boy recounts falling down 15-foot sinkhole
Russia Sanctions Explained: What Trump Could Roll Back
6 Times Trump Made False or Unsubstantiated Claims
At Least 33 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip the Inauguration
More News
Top Stories
Several California lawmakers to boycott Trump's inauguration
Investigation launched after body found near Anaheim dumpster
Victorville boy recounts falling down 15-foot sinkhole
Istanbul nightclub attack suspect who killed 39 captured
CA teen survives crash after holding onto tree for 12 hours
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated at Kingdom Day Parade
New app, online program helps kids lose weight, get fit
Show More
'La La Land' lights considered permanently for Hermosa Beach Pier
Orlando nightclub gunman's wife arrested
LA group knitting pink hats for Women's March on Washington
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Azusa police officer fatally shoots man who pointed handgun at him
More News
Top Video
Several California lawmakers to boycott Trump's inauguration
Victorville boy recounts falling down 15-foot sinkhole
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrated at Kingdom Day Parade
New app, online program helps kids lose weight, get fit
More Video