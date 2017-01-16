1 shot in head, 1 stabbed at Fontana home

Two men were hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting and stabbing in Fontana.Police got a call of shots fired at about 11:47 a.m. at a home in the 14200 block of Hillcrest Drive, according to Fontana police.When officers arrived, they found the victims, two men in their 20s. Neighbors said they are brothers.One man had a gunshot wound to the head and the other had stab wounds to the upper body.Police said both were conscious and able to talk to investigators before being taken to a hospital. A juvenile in the home was not harmed, authorities said.There was no word on a motive or possible suspects, but police said there was no forced entry at the home.Anyone with information was urged to contact Fontana police at 909-350-7700.