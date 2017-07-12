1 suspect wounded in San Bernardino officer-involved shooting

One suspect was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in San Bernardino Wednesday night, officials said.San Bernardino police say an outside agency was conducting a traffic stop when the vehicle sped up in the direction of two officers. They fired on the vehicle, striking the driver. The driver was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.Two occupants of the car were detained at the scene.San Bernardino police are investigating the incident. The identity of the outside agency was not immediately disclosed.The incident happened around 7:08 p.m. in the parking lot of the Carousel Mall in the 600 block of West 4th Street.DEVELOPING: We will update this story as more information becomes available.