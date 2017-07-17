NEWS

1-year-old NorCal boy found safe following Amber Alert

EMBED </>More Videos

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy who police say was abducted in Monterey County this morning. (KGO-TV)

SOLEDAD, Calif. --
A 1-year-old boy, who police said was abducted in Monterey County in Northern California, was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued on Monday.

Police said Emiliano Salinas was abducted from the city of Soledad around 4:45 a.m. Emiliano was described as Hispanic, 2 feet tall, weighing 23 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and gray pants, authorities said.

The alert had been in effect for Monterey, Alameda and Santa Clara counties.

The suspect, who remained unknown, was last seen driving a 1992 White Honda Accord with a California license plate number 6RGB061.

No other details were immediately available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmissing childrenamber alertalameda countysanta clara countymonterey countyNorthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Cleanup planned after Florida sinkhole swallows 2 homes
Rancho Cucamonga homeowner shoots knife-wielding burglar
2 bodies found in Seal Beach home after hourslong barricade
Family searching for answers after daughter dies at resort during vacation in Mexico
More News
Top Stories
2 bodies found in Seal Beach home after hourslong barricade
Pasadena bridge to be fitted with fencing to deter suicides
Rancho Cucamonga homeowner shoots knife-wielding burglar
Arizona flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults
2 killed in fiery crash on 55 Freeway in Orange
Lancaster man arrested in death of mother of 3
Actor Martin Landau dies at 89
Show More
Adultery site Ashley Madison agrees to $11 million hacking settlement
Zombie-film master George Romero dies at 77
SoCal Marine killed in plane crash was 'man for others'
CA man sentenced to 16 years in jail for killing 21 cats
'Infinity War,' 'Mary Poppins' footage, info released at D23
More News
Top Video
2 bodies found in Seal Beach home after hourslong barricade
Rancho Cucamonga homeowner shoots knife-wielding burglar
Pasadena bridge to be fitted with fencing to deter suicides
Arizona flash flood kills 5 children, 4 adults
More Video