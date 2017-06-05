NEWS

10 Santa Ana students hospitalized after taking unknown substance

McFadden Intermediate School in Santa Ana is seen on Monday, June 5, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
Ten students from McFadden Intermediate School in Santa Ana were rushed to a hospital after ingesting an undetermined substance, authorities said on Monday.

The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the school, located in the 2700 block of Raitt Street, shortly after noon.

They found several students showing "lethargic symptoms" due to the ingestion of some type of substance. It was not immediately known what that substance was.

Paramedics assessed the students and transported a total of 10 to an area hospital -- 7 girls and 3 boys.

The students are a mix of sixth, seventh and eighth-graders, officials said. Their parents have been notified.

Santa Ana school police and district officials are investigating where the substance came from.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
