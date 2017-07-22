NEWS

100-acre brush fire burns in Running Springs area

A plume of smoke billows over a hillside where a brush fire burns southwest of Running Springs on Saturday, July 22, 2017. (KABC)

RUNNING SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters battled a 100-acre brush fire that erupted in an area southwest of Running Springs Saturday afternoon.

The blaze started around 1:35 p.m. in the area of Highway 330 and Old City Creek Road, authorities said.

The fire burned about 15 acres at first. It was spreading at a moderate rate of speed, according to firefighters, and charred about 100 acres within three hours.

One large air tanker was dispatched to conduct water drops, while local and Cal Fire firefighter crews worked on the ground.

Temperatures in the area reached about 91 degrees with winds moving west.

The cause of the blaze was unknown.
