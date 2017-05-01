Thousands of protesters are expected to pack downtown Los Angeles for the nation's largest workers' rights marches on May Day.The "May Day Coalition of Los Angeles," a network of more than 100 organizations, is preparing for a massive march from MacArthur Park to Los Angeles City Hall. The march has been dubbed "Resist Los Angeles."More than 100,000 people are anticipated to participate in the "Resist Los Angeles" event, set to start at 11 a.m. with a rally at MacArthur Park. The march is set to follow at noon.Organizers and participants will be marching to fight for minorities and workers' rights. In coming together, they say Monday's march will be one of unity and resistance to the current Trump administration and what they believe have been efforts to weaken basic rights and freedom to most Americans since President Donald Trump took office.At least two other separate marches are also planned. Under the banner "Full Rights for Immigrants," a procession is expected to begin at Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, heading north on Broadway for a rally between First and Second streets.At 3:30 p.m., another march will be held in Boyle Heights, beginning at Cesar Chavez Avenue and Evergreen Street and ending at Mariachi Plaza at First and Boyle streets.LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said officers will be out in force to ensure the demonstration remains peaceful and asked marchers to remember his department is not representatives of the federal government.