At least 11 arrests were made on Tuesday during a credit card skimming and drug distribution operation in several cities throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to FBI officials.At least one woman was arrested at a home in the 13800 block of Mansa Drive in La Mirada, where a large police presence was seen.FBI officials said there are a total of 13 suspects sought in the large operation, 11 of whom have been arrested.The other 10 arrests were made in cities such as Whittier, Norwalk and La Habra.Laura Eimiller of the FBI said the operation involves a significant years-long investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Huntington Beach police, Brea police, Los Angeles police and the FBI.FBI bomb technicians were a part of the raids, using X-ray machines to check for hidden evidence in places such as inside the walls of some of the homes."You have individuals, sometimes at commercial locations, who will steal the identity of individuals by taking their credit card numbers. They will then replicate that card, the number, and then proceed to use it at other locations," Eimiller explained.Investigators were continuing to search for at least two other outstanding suspects during Tuesday's operation.