11-year-old boy sought after going missing in Pomona, police say

Adam Hernandez is seen in a photo released by authorities after he went missing on Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Pomona Police Department)

By and ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities on Friday morning were searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who was last seen riding his scooter the previous day near his home in Pomona.

Adam Hernandez, who has family in Azusa, was described as a "critical missing child" in a news release issued by the Pomona Police Department.

"He has no medical or mental history and is in good health," the statement said.

Adam is described as being 4'10" tall and weighing 90 pounds. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts, white socks and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about the boy's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Pomona Police Department at (909) 622-1241.
