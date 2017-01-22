NEWS

110 Freeway closed in both directions in Carson due to severe flooding, CHP says

All lanes on the 110 Freeway were closed in both directions in Carson Sunday afternoon due to severe flooding, the California Highway Patrol said.

The shutdown was in effect at 223rd Street, according to the CHP, which issued a SigAlert. Traffic was being diverted off the interstate and onto the surface street.

It was unclear how long the closure would last.


The incident came amid flash flood watches across Southern California due to a major weather system, the third and most powerful storm to hit the region this week.

Developing: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
