12-hour barricade with armed suspect in Orange ends

A suspect believed to be armed with a knife was barricaded for more than 12 hours inside an apartment in Orange Monday morning. (KABC)

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
A 12-hour barricade in Orange involving an armed suspect who threatened police came to an end Monday morning.

The Orange Police Department SWAT team was at the home in the 200 block of S. Lemon Street, where the suspect was barricaded since 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Dan Adams.

It all started when the suspect, who authorities said was drunk, confronted police with a knife at the scene of a crash in the 600 block of Glassell Street and then fled in his car to his apartment, where he was holed up.

"What we would like is for this gentleman to come outside, put his weapon down and come outside so we can resolve this peacefully," said Orange PD Lt. Fred Lopez.

The barricade ended shortly after 6 a.m. and the suspect was taken by ambulance. Further details on the conclusion of the standoff were not released.

Police evacuated the apartment complex and one next door during the standoff. The area near Palmyra Avenue and Lemon Street was temporarily shut down.
