13-year-old girl reported missing in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles police are looking for help to find a missing teenage girl last seen in Boyle Heights.

By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are looking for help to find a missing teenage girl last seen in Boyle Heights.

Evelyn Morales has not been seen since 8 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of N. Chicago Street.

Family of the 13-year-old says she is depressed and possibly suicidal.

She is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing jeans, white shoes and a blue sweater that said "Utah" on the front.

If you've seen her or know where she is, contact Hollenbeck detectives at 323-342-4101.
