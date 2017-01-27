134 Fwy in Pasadena area facing massive jam after police chase ends in crash

A massive traffic jam built up on the 134 Freeway in the Pasadena area after a police chase ended in a crash on the eastbound side.The chase involved Glendale police. The reason for the pursuit was not immediately disclosed.Both sides of the freeway were initially closed after the incident, in which one or more suspects reportedly jumped out of the crash car and fled on foot across the freeway.The westbound side was later reopened. One lane on the eastbound side was opened.