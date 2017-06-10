NEWS

14-year-old girl struck, killed by train in Santa Fe Springs

Railroad tracks where a 14-year-old girl was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Santa Fe Springs on Friday, June 9, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) --
A death investigation was underway after a 14-year-old girl was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Santa Fe Springs Friday night.

Whittier police said the teen was sitting on or in close proximity to some railroad tracks near Pioneer Boulevard and Rivera Road when she was struck by the train.

Whittier police officers and Santa Fe Springs fire paramedics responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. The young girl was flown to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Witnesses told authorities it appeared the girl was listening to music when she was hit, according to Lt. Steve Dean of the Whittier Police Department. It wasn't immediately clear if the teen had headphones on at the time, or something else that would have kept her from hearing the train.

An investigation into her death was expected to take several hours.

City News Service contributed to this report.
