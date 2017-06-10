NEWS

14-year-old Los Angeles girl reported missing

Kailah Higuera, 14, is shown in two undated photos. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 14-year-old girl last seen at her Los Angeles high school has been reported missing and authorities ask for the public's help to find her.

Kailah Higuera was last seen at Dorsey High School around 8 a.m. on Friday. Authorities said she was last seen wearing tan capri pants with a pink sweater and black Nike shoes.

Higuera is described as between 5 feet and 5 feet 2 inches tall, a slim build around 128 pounds, with long, curly, dark brown hair, dark brown eyes and dimples on both cheeks.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the LAPD.
