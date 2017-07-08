At least 140,000 people were left without power in the San Fernando Valley after an explosion and fire at a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility in Northridge.The explosion was reported around 6:53 p.m. Saturday in the 18900 block of Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was reported in a high voltage electrical equipment area of the facility.Viewers on social media reported outages in Porter Ranch, Winnetka, West Hills, Canoga Park, Woodland Hills, Granada Hills, North Hills, Reseda and Chatsworth.At least 140,000 customers were without power in Northridge, Winnetka, Reseda, Lake Balboa, Tarzana, North Hills, Granada Hills, Chatsworth, West Hills, Canoga Park and Woodland Hills, according to LADWP.LADWP responded to the incident on Twitter, saying power had been cut off to the facility as a safety precaution and that it served the northerm portion of the San Fernando Valley.The facility, called Receiving Station J (RS-J) is part of an energy transmission system, according to the LADWP. The utility said the extent of the damage from the fire and explosion has yet to be assessed.Parthenia Street was closed in both directions between Vanalden and Yolanda avenues.The cause of the explosion was unknown, but temperatures were in the triple digits across the Valley.