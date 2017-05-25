15-year-old boy shot in the head, wounded in Boyle Heights

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and wounded early Thursday morning in Boyle Heights, authorities said.Little information was initially available about the shooting, which took place in the area of Michigan and Pennsylvania avenues.Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. to a report of shots heard near the intersection, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They were flagged down by a citizen at the scene who directed them to a nearby RV.There the officers discovered the teenage victim, who was then transported to L.A. County-USC Medical Center and underwent surgery.His condition was not immediately known.Investigators at the scene said a bullet hole was found in the recreational vehicle.