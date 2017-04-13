NEWS

15-year-old girl reported missing after running from parents in Los Angeles

Merari Flores, 15, is shown in an undated photo. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen possibly getting onto a Metro bus traveling down Van Nuys Boulevard.

Around 8 p.m. on April 6, Merari Flores left her home in the area of Nordhoff Street and Van Nuys Boulevard after getting into an argument with her parents.

She was then seen leaving a fast food restaurant near her home. Her father had tried to approach her, but she ran from him, possibly onto a Metro bus heading south on Van Nuys Boulevard.

She is described as having long brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 2 inches tall, large build and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white stripped sweater and black boots.

Anyone with more information was urged to call Officer Huizar at (818) 838-9919 or (818) 838-9800. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
