Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen possibly getting onto a Metro bus traveling down Van Nuys Boulevard.Around 8 p.m. on April 6, Merari Flores left her home in the area of Nordhoff Street and Van Nuys Boulevard after getting into an argument with her parents.She was then seen leaving a fast food restaurant near her home. Her father had tried to approach her, but she ran from him, possibly onto a Metro bus heading south on Van Nuys Boulevard.She is described as having long brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 2 inches tall, large build and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and white stripped sweater and black boots.Anyone with more information was urged to call Officer Huizar at (818) 838-9919 or (818) 838-9800. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.