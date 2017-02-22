A 15-year-old boy with autism, who disappeared from his South Los Angeles home last week, was found safe Wednesday, authorities said.Family members saw Jaylan Milek Lewis as he was going to bed around 10 p.m. last Thursday at his home in the 1500 block of West 111th Place in the Westmont area. When his mother went to wake him up around 7 a.m. the next morning, Jaylan was gone. His room window was open and his cellphone was left behind.Officials said Jaylan ended up at a local shelter for a few days, then he made his way to his grandmother's house about 10 miles from his home.Family members were incredibly relieved by the news."I was thinking the worst, man. I was so scared," said Jaylen's father, Henry Lewis. "He told my mom he was in a shelter. Maybe the shelter must have seen it on the news and told him he got to go. I'm just happy now. I'm glad that...he found his way back home."Jaylan has been diagnosed with high functioning autism, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department critical missing person's flier. Jaylen may have been headed to the Westwood area to meet with "unknown associates," the flier also stated.Friends, family and community members held a prayer vigil for Jaylan Wednesday near his home before he was found.