A homicide investigation was underway in Port Hueneme after a 16-year-old boy died from multiple gunshot wounds.Officers responded to a call of a shooting victim in the 2700 block of Bolker Drive on the Fourth of July. When authorities arrived, they discovered the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.The boy, identified only as a 16-year-old from Oxnard, was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. He died from his injuries on Friday.The teenager's death is the first homicide of 2017 for the city of Port Hueneme.Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to contact Detective Rocque Lopez Sr. at 805-986-6578 or rrlopez@cityofporthueneme.org.