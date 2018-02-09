FOOD & DRINK

Top 7 pizza shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

By ABC7.com staff
It's National Pizza Day! According to www.pizza.com, pepperoni is the most popular topping for the 3 billion pizzas sold in the U.S. each year.

We asked our Eyewitnesses to share their favorite pizza joints in Southern California with #abc7eyewitness.

Here are our 7 favorites!

Angelina's Pizzeria Napoletana
8573 Irvine Center Drive, Irvine
32860 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point
www.angelinaspizzeria.com/

Zelo Pizzeria
328 E. Foothill Boulevard, Arcadia
myzelopizza.info

Big Daddy's Pizza
1425 Ocean Front Walk, Venice
bigdaddyspizzavenice.com

Rance's Chicago Pizza
1420 Baker Street, Costa Mesa
5258 E 2nd Street, Long Beach
www.rancespizza.com

Gesso Restaurant
801 N Fairfax Avenue #101, West Hollywood
www.gessoresto.com

Little Dom's
2128 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
www.littledoms.com/

Pizzeria Mozza
641 N. Higland Avenue, Los Angeles
800 West Coast Highway, Newport Beach
pizzeriamozza.com


Where do you go for your pizza fix? Tell us in the comments below, and share your pizza pics with #abc7eyewitness.
