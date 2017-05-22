Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/BEpLOan3dY — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

At least nineteen people were confirmed dead and 50 others were injured after officers responded to reports of an explosion during an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at Manchester Arena in northern England, police said.The 23-year-old pop singer was uninjured in the incident, whose cause was still being investigated, according to Joseph Carozza, a representative from Grande's record label."This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise," the Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.Other social media accounts said at least one loud bang was heard about 10:35 p.m. near bars at the arena where Grande was performing."A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena," concertgoer Majid Khan, 22, told Britain's Press Association. "It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit."It was unclear what had happened, but social media posts showed throngs of people fleeing from the venue amid a sea of pink balloons.Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement in the aftermath of the fatal episode."LAPD is aware of what happened in Manchester. We hope for the best, however, we are prepared for the worst," the agency said. "We are prepared with the adequate resources to keep the citizens of L.A. safe. Citizens of L.A. are our key sources of information when policing the city. If you see something, say something."An LAPD spokesperson said the department would continue to monitor the situation in the United Kingdom.The fatal incident occurred as Grande was on tour for the third time, supporting her studio album "Dangerous Woman."The tour has upcoming dates scheduled in Belgium, Poland, Germany, Switzerland and France, through the summer with stops in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Mexico and on to Japan, Thailand, the Philippines, New Zealand, Australia and more.