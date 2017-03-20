NEWS

19-year-old allegedly forced teenage runaway into prostitution

A 19-year-old woman is accused of forcing a young runaway into sexual slavery.

By Mayra Moreno
HOUSTON, Texas --
A 19-year-old woman has been charged for her alleged role in forcing a teenage runaway into sexual slavery.

Denise Coronado now faces up to 20 years in prison for allegedly compelling prostitution.

According to prosecutors, a 14-year-old girl said she was pulled into a van and kidnapped while walking down the street earlier this year. After her captors held her for five days, the girl said she was taken to a motel and assaulted, threatened and forced to have sex with more than two dozen men.

At the hotel, the girl said she met Coronado, who photographed her for an ad on Backpage.com, a site often used to post prostitution advertisements.

She later escaped.

No other details have been released.
