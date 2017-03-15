A 19-year-old driver is in grave condition at a hospital after being shot in the head in the Westlake District Wednesday night.Authorities said the incident happened around 9 p.m. near Beverly Boulevard and Vendome Street. The victim was found in his car and transported to LAC+USC Medical Center. He underwent surgery.Police interviewed witnesses who told them a shooter had targeted the driver on foot. But witnesses Eyewitness News spoke to said it appeared to be a car-to-car shooting.Two witnesses who were attending church in the area said they were outside when they saw two cars speeding down the street. They said shots came from a black Tahoe and the suspect sped off.Witnesses also said the suspect appeared to have a cowboy hat on, but a police sergeant said they had no suspect or vehicle description.It was unclear what led to the shooting.The investigation was ongoing, and the shooter remained on the loose.