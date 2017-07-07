NEWS

2 armed women rob Chase bank in North Hills

A Chase bank in Los Angeles' North Hills neighborhood was robbed by two female suspects on Friday, July 7, 2017.

NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are searching for two women who entered a bank in the North Hills area and robbed it.

The robbery happened at a Chase bank near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Nordhoff Street at 12:20 p.m. Friday. LAPD was on a modified tactical alert while officers searched for the suspects.

The suspects were described as black females wearing yoga pants and T-shirts with sunglasses. The FBI, which has taken over the investigation, said the suspects were "extremely violent." No further information was immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will update this story as we get more information.
