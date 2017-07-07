2 armed women rob Chase bank in North Hills

Los Angeles police are searching for two women who entered a bank in the North Hills area and robbed it.The robbery happened at a Chase bank near the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Nordhoff Street at 12:20 p.m. Friday. LAPD was on a modified tactical alert while officers searched for the suspects.The suspects were described as black females wearing yoga pants and T-shirts with sunglasses. The FBI, which has taken over the investigation, said the suspects were "extremely violent." No further information was immediately available.