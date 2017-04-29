NEWS

2 arrested amid investigation into several wind-fueled brush fires in Corona area

Two people have been detained amid an investigation into three separate brush fires that erupted late Friday evening in Riverside County, officials said. (OnScene)

Two people were arrested on suspicion of arson amid an investigation into several separate brush fires that erupted late Friday evening in Riverside County, officials said.

The wind-fueled fires were reported at 11:15 p.m., said a spokesperson for the Corona Fire Department.

One of the blazes happened near the Corona Municipal Airport. Witnesses at the scene said they saw a suspect's car fleeing the scene and possibly seeing fireworks being sold in the field.

Another occurred in the area of Rincon Street and Smith Avenue on the property of the Corona Airport. Authorities said it was a 7-acre fire that ended up growing to more than 20 acres because of high winds. It was eventually put out with no damage to structures or reported injuries.

A third fire burned near Highway 71. Authorities said a helicopter flew toward the area and could see flares being fired from a moving vehicle. Firefighters eventually responded to two more fires in the same area.

Corona firefighters extinguished the flames near the airport while Riverside County Fire Department personnel knocked down the other fires.

Around 11: 44 p.m., a Corona officer stopped a car matching the description of the suspect's vehicle from the first fire near the Corona Municipal Airport. The suspects were detained and a flare gun, along with flares, were found inside the vehicle.

The two male suspects, a 19-year-old and 20-year-old from Lake Elsinore, were arrested on suspicion of arson. They were booked into Riverside County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail each.

Authorities believe the men are responsible for all the fires that broke out Friday night. Their identities were withheld pending the investigation.

Anyone with more information was urged to call Senior Detective Bryan Wood at (951) 279-3631.
