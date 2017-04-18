2 arrested in Burbank after high-speed chase on 5 Fwy

Los Angeles police chased two people from the northeast San Fernando Valley area into Burbank, before they crashed and were arrested in a short foot pursuit.The chase of a reckless driving suspect began shortly before 11 p.m., with the pursuit heading southbound on the 5 Freeway into Burbank at high rates of speed.AIR7HD's SkyMap7 clocked the white SUV at speeds up to 90 mph before it exited the freeway at Buena Vista.The SUV drove around surface streets for a few minutes before crashing into a parked car.Two people, a male and female, exited the vehicle and fled on foot in different directions.Officers took them both into custody after a short foot chase.