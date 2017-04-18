NEWS

2 arrested in Burbank after high-speed chase on 5 Fwy

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police arrested a male driver and female passenger after a chase through Burbank. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles police chased two people from the northeast San Fernando Valley area into Burbank, before they crashed and were arrested in a short foot pursuit.

The chase of a reckless driving suspect began shortly before 11 p.m., with the pursuit heading southbound on the 5 Freeway into Burbank at high rates of speed.

AIR7HD's SkyMap7 clocked the white SUV at speeds up to 90 mph before it exited the freeway at Buena Vista.

The SUV drove around surface streets for a few minutes before crashing into a parked car.

Two people, a male and female, exited the vehicle and fled on foot in different directions.

Officers took them both into custody after a short foot chase.
Related Topics:
newspolice chasehigh-speed chaselapdreckless drivingBurbankSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Thieves use post office master key to break into Toluca Lake complex twice
Democrat Ossoff finishes 1st in Georgia primary but falls short of threshold to avoid runoff
Warm temps bring more rattlesnakes to Inland Empire
Woman attacked by boyfriend in Chatsworth, police say
More News
Top Stories
Woman attacked by boyfriend in Chatsworth, police say
Thieves use post office master key to break into Toluca Lake complex twice
$50,000 reward offered for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Sylmar
SPONSORED: Are you prepared for the next earthquake?
Fresno triple shooting a hate crime, not act of terrorism, police say
'Born in China' looks at places, wildlife rarely seen by westerners
Democratic activists pack Simi Valley town hall, but Georgia race also on their minds
Show More
Warm temps bring more rattlesnakes to Inland Empire
Teen girl killed in Moreno Valley triple shooting ID'd
Viewership of 'O'Reilly Factor' drops without Bill O'Reilly
Breast cancer rates among Asian-American women rising
Firefighters to take part in Race Across America to fight cancer
More News
Top Video
Thieves use post office master key to break into Toluca Lake complex twice
$50,000 reward offered for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in Sylmar
'Born in China' looks at places, wildlife rarely seen by westerners
Getty Museum evacuated due to unspecified threat
More Video