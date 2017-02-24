NEWS

2 arrested in smash-and-grab try at Neiman Marcus in Canoga Park

A suspect is taken away by security at Neiman Marcus after a smash-and-grab attempt of high-end purses. (KABC)

CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An organized group of robbers attempted a smash-and-grab of luxury purses Friday at a Neiman Marcus store in Canoga Park, but two were arrested by security officers.

Shoppers were sent fleeing from the Westfield Topanga mall amid initial reports of an active shooter around 10:30 a.m., but police later said there were no shots fired and the suspects were not armed.

Police say the same store had been robbed about two weeks earlier.

As the suspects wearing hoods were getting in position Friday morning, store security recognized at least one person from the prior robbery, police said.

A struggle broke out as security officers chased the suspects inside the store and bottles of perfume were smashed on the floor.

"There was a confrontation," said Lt. Paul Vernon with the Los Angeles Police Department. "One suspect, who was probably a lookout or a standoff, was recognized and then chased around inside the store. He was finally apprehended."

Another suspect was caught with purses in his arms after fleeing outside.

Three or four additional suspects got away with high-end purses with a value that could be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

The suspects appeared to be targeting Chanel purses valued at $3,000 each, police said.
