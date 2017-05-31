NEWS

2 arrested trying to smuggle $500K in drugs into SoCal with toddler in car

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found various narcotics hidden in the roof of a Mazda during an inspection at the Highway 86 checkpoint on Saturday, May 27, 2017. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By ABC7.com staff
NILAND, Calif. (KABC) --
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested two women trying to smuggle drugs by stuffing them in the roof of their car at a Southern California checkpoint - all while a 2-year-old girl was in the vehicle.

Last Saturday morning, a 45-year-old woman driving 2008 Mazda Tribute approached the checkpoint on Highway 86, which is part of the El Centro Sector. She was accompanied by her 23-year-old daughter rand 2-year-old granddaughter. The car was referred to a secondary checkpoint, according to a Border Patrol press release.

At the secondary inspection, a canine team alerted to the car. An extensive search of the vehicle turned up 18 packages of narcotics hidden in the roof of the Mazda.

In total, the packages consisted of 33.12 pounds of cocaine, 4.41 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.6 pounds of heroin. The combined estimated street value of the seizure was $547,312.

The individuals involved as well as the car and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Just a few days later on Monday, Border Patrol agents made another arrest. Around 4:40 a.m., a 22-year-old woman driving a 2010 Chrysler 300 approached the same checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents found more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine during an inspection at the Highway 86 checkpoint on Monday, May 29, 2017.


When the car was referred to a second inspection, agents found 67 packages inside the gas tank of the car. The packages contained 51.73 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $165,536.

The woman, who agents described as a U.S. citizen, was arrested. She, along with her car and narcotics, were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Within the fiscal year of 2017, the El Centro Sector has seized more than 739.49 pounds of methamphetamine, 134.87 pounds of heroin and 424.37 pounds of cocaine, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Related Topics:
newsarrestborder patroldrugsmethamphetamineheroincocainedrug bustIndio
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Missile launches from CA base, intercepts test warhead
At least 90 killed, Americans among wounded after bomb rips through Kabul
Ohio attorney general sues 5 drugmakers over opioid epidemic
Kabul bomb witness: 'Explosions are happening every day here'
Comey could testify before Congress next week, sources say
More News
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in murder of ex-girlfriend in Sylmar
Dashcam video shows Tiger Woods' field sobriety test
LeBron James' Brentwood home vandalized with racial slur
LA County sees steep increase in homelessness
Thieves steal softball, baseball equipment from Azusa HS
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
Stratolaunch plane rolls out of Mojave Desert hangar
Show More
Dinner, poker game planned to save 4 LA historic homes
Toddler tests positive for amphetamines; mom arrested
Waze Carpool expanding across California
1 dead, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting at Walmart
Six-year-old youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos