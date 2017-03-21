NEWS

2 Banning High School students arrested for allegedly planning shooting

Two Banning High School students were arrested on Tuesday after police found evidence they were planning a possible shooting on campus.

Monday afternoon, a school resource officer at Banning High School received a report that two students were possibly planning an "active shooter type incident" at the school, police said.

In addition, witnesses overheard a juvenile making threats to carry out a shooting on campus on Tuesday.

Upon further investigation, police found evidence that two students were involved in the planning of a possible shooting at Banning High School.

The students, both 15 years old, were arrested and booked into Riverside County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of making criminal threats.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
