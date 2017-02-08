2 bodies found in Muscoy home

Two bodies were found inside a Muscoy home Wednesday morning, sparking a possible double homicide investigation.Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of June Street just after 10 a.m.When they arrived at the scene, two bodies were located inside the home.Homicide investigators arrived shortly after to begin processing the scene."It was pretty shocking to see them all get here at once in unmarked vehicles with their guns drawn aiming all over the place," witness Alfonso Velasco said. "That was shocking for us because this is usually a calm community."About a block away, detectives questioned a witness after taking a man into custody.An eyewitness said deputies pulled the man and two others out of a motorhome parked on the property.Officials have not identified the victims.